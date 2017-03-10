More Politics News

March 10, 2017 8:00 PM

Indiana students could qualify for free tax filing program

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Many Indiana college students likely qualify for a state program that lets them do their taxes for free.

Those who are enrolled and earned less than $64,000 last year could qualify for an electronic tax filing program called INfreefile.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Revenue touts the program as an easy way to file taxes that helps ensure accuracy, can speed up filing time and could improve return amounts.

The department says the program is a less stressful way to file taxes.

Those who are interested can find more information at: http://www.in.gov/dor/4584.htm.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos