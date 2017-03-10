More Politics News

March 10, 2017 5:33 PM

Rep. Andy Harris to hold town hall meeting

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) has announced that he'll hold a town hall meeting for constituents later this month in Maryland's First Congressional District.

The town hall has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the 900-seat Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.

According to a news release sent Friday, all district constituents are invited to attend the town hall and ask questions and voice concerns.

Harris, who faced criticism from constituents for holding tele-town halls, said last month that he'd hold a brick-and-mortar meeting as soon as Republicans announced a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

