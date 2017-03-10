2 northwest Missouri universities announce program cuts

Northwest Missouri State University says it will close its early college entrance program for academically gifted teenagers.
The university announced Friday the Missouri Academy of Science, Mathematics and Computing will end at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year. The two-year program allowed high school students interested in science, technology, engineering or math to receive an associate's degree and high school diploma at the same time.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/2n8puiy ) students currently enrolled in the program will be allowed to graduate.
University officials say a strained budget was a factor in the decision.
On Wednesday, Missouri Western State University citied budget cuts while eliminating its debate program and the debate director's position at the end of the school year. Western also canceled its summer theater program.
Comments