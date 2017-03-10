More Politics News

March 10, 2017 4:00 PM

Illinois official's salary listing removed from health fund

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office has filed paperwork to ensure a new deputy governor isn't paid from an insurance fund that is $4 billion behind on medical payments.

The state comptroller received a letter Friday morning from Rauner's fiscal officer. It requests that a portion of Leslie Munger's $138,000 salary come from a professional services fund.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Munger was slated to be paid in part from the group health insurance fund. Rauner's office said that was a "clerical error."

The health account holds state employee insurance premiums and is used to pay medical providers. It accounts for one-third of the state's $12 billion pile of past-due bills.

Munger, a former state comptroller, hasn't been paid in her current job.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos