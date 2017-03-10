More Politics News

March 10, 2017 1:05 PM

Daugaard plans to sign religious foster agency protections

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he expects to sign a bill that would give new legal protections to adoption agencies and foster groups that cite religious reasons for denying services.

The Republican governor said Friday that he fears a child-placement agency may make a decision that's in the best interest of the child, but be subject to a lawsuit. He hopes the legislation would forestall such litigation.

The proposal says that child-placement agencies can't be required to provide services that conflict with "sincerely-held" religious beliefs. It says the state can't "discriminate" against agencies that exercise such convictions.

Critics say it would allow state-funded child-placement agencies to discriminate against children or prospective parents.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos