Wilmington auditor resigns, gets appointed to housing board

The Wilmington city auditor has resigned but will remain in government after being appointed to a housing board.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2ne014l) the city announced Thursday that Earl Jeter stepped down to pursue private work in accounting. He was appointed city auditor in 2013 by former Mayor Dennis P. Williams.
Jeter is the seventh and final of Mayor Mike Purzyki's appointments to the Wilmington Housing Authority board of commissioners. The board was overhauled last month after federal officials discovered board dysfunction.
The WHA is the largest direct provider of affordable housing in Delaware, providing housing to 10 percent of Wilmington's population.
Assistant city auditor Tamara Thompson will serve as acting city auditor until Purzycki makes a decision about a permanent appointment which will require City Council approval.
