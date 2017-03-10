More Politics News

March 10, 2017 12:56 PM

Kansas Supreme Court tosses out convicted killer's life term

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

The Kansas Supreme Court has thrown out the life sentence of one of three men convicted in the 2009 killing of an 18-year-old woman initially left to die in a car's trunk.

The court unanimously ordered Joseph Mattox's resentencing after ruling Friday the trial judge — not a jury as required — found aggravated factors warranting the life sentence without parole possible for 50 years.

The Supreme Court upheld Mattox's first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery convictions involving the death of Keighley Alyea (KEE'-lee AL'-yay).

Friday's ruling says Alyea was attacked and thrown into a car's trunk before being assaulted again when she regained consciousness and began screaming. Her body was found a week later in Missouri's Cass County.

An autopsy showed she'd been stabbed dozens of times, beaten and choked.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos