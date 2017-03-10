Minor injuries after collision involving police vehicle

The Gila River Police Department says one of its officers and another driver suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Queen Creek in southeastern Maricopa County.
Officer Caroline Brown says the officer was driving home after work in a take-home police vehicle Friday morning when it first collided with a pickup making a turn and then with another vehicle.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the wreck, and MCSO spokesman Joaquin Enrique said no information is immediately available on possible infractions.
