March 10, 2017 11:38 AM

Minor injuries after collision involving police vehicle

The Associated Press
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz.

The Gila River Police Department says one of its officers and another driver suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Queen Creek in southeastern Maricopa County.

Officer Caroline Brown says the officer was driving home after work in a take-home police vehicle Friday morning when it first collided with a pickup making a turn and then with another vehicle.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the wreck, and MCSO spokesman Joaquin Enrique said no information is immediately available on possible infractions.

