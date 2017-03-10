Charlotte business owner faces deportation after arrest

The owner of a Charlotte concrete company has been arrested by federal immigration authorities and faces deportation.
The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2nbssjc) that 37-year-old Uriel Ventura's arrest Wednesday came 10 days after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against his efforts to stay in the country.
Ventura started Ventura's Concrete LLC two years ago to take advantage of Charlotte's construction boom. It's not clear what will happen to the company now.
Ventura's lawyer, Rob Heroy, said Thursday the Mexican citizen has been fighting for eight years to stay in the United States.
An immigration judge and an immigration appeals board have ruled against him. The Court of Appeals ruling upholding his deportation order came Feb. 27 as Charlotte's Hispanic community worries about a perceived increase in immigration arrests.
