Senators want to make it easier for people to age at home

Senators from Maine and Hawaii say a proposal they are submitting would help make it easier for seniors to grow older in their own homes.
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, of Maine, are joined by Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, in proposing the changes. The senators say the Senior Home Modification Assistance Initiative Act would better coordinate existing federal home modification programs.
The senators say their proposal would also provide more consumer-friendly information on how the programs can benefit seniors.
King and Collins say their proposal would help the federal budget because making low-cost investments in home improvements might help to reduce costs in mandatory health care programs. They say better health outcomes for seniors would help reduce those costs.
