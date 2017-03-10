More Politics News

March 10, 2017 8:11 AM

Hearing for suspect in police chase that killed 3 postponed

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A preliminary hearing for a Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase has been postponed.

Friday's hearing for 22-year-old Demetrius Colelman has been moved to April 7 in Pittsburgh City Court.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says Coleman and a woman who owned his car had been selling heroin earlier that day before East McKeesport police stopped Coleman for a traffic violation. He allegedly sped away and crashed into another car in neighboring North Versailles (ver-SAYLS'), killing David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.

Coleman faces charges of criminal homicide and a long list of traffic violations. He's represented by a county public defender whose policy is to not comment on criminal charges.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos