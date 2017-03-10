Town to crack down on bars, drunks and noisy neighbors

After late-night music from bars and drunks prompted complaints, Bay St. Louis could have a new noise ordinance in place by April.
WLOX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2marqTD) that it took weeks of meetings and input from the public for the council to agree on how to crack down on loud music and parties.
The station reports that much of the debate centered on music from businesses in the downtown and in the Depot District. But the ordinance also covers loud sounds from motorcycles, motorboats, and construction sites and set limits on decibel levels.
Several residents had complained to city council members that loud music was preventing them from sleeping. They also said that drunken bar patrons were stumbling around homes, using profane language and getting into fights.
