Medicaid dispute could affect Mercy Health Network patients

Officials say more than 220,000 poor or disabled Iowans could lose access to Mercy Health Network because of a contract dispute with a Medicaid management company.
The patients receive Medicaid through AmeriHealth Caritas, one of three companies the state hired last year to run the program. The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2maf3Hj ) that AmeriHealth has told those patients in a recent letter that it's been unable to negotiate new contract terms with Mercy. AmeriHealth says the Mercy system no longer would be an AmeriHealth network provider if a deal isn't struck by July 1.
AmeriHealth says Mercy could continue serving those patients if it were to accept lower, out-of-network fees.
The Mercy Health Network includes Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, hospitals in 12 other cities, plus about 200 clinics.
