State program includes projects to widen parts of I-10, I-17

Widening sections of Interstates 10 and 17 are among construction projects included in a tentative five-year update of the state's roster of transportation projects.
The Arizona Department of Transportation's projects include adding one lane in each direction of I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point near the end of the 2018-2022 program and widening two four-mile-long sections of I-10 in Pinal County near the beginning of the planning period.
Other projects improving State Route 189 in Nogales between the Mariposa Port of Entry and Interstate 19 and widening portions of U.S. 93 between Wickenburg and Interstate 40.
ADOT says public hearings on the tentative program will be held March 17 in Tucson, April 21 in Flagstaff and May 19 in Phoenix.
Comments