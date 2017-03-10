Advocates: New Mexico lawmakers stall anti-poverty efforts

Advocates say the Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature isn't doing enough to tackle poverty in one of the nation's poorest states.
They say the brushing off of proposals like strong payday loan reform and the unclear future of early childhood education expansion could deepen poverty in New Mexico.
However, Democrats say their proposed budgets and support for raising the minimum wage show they are concerned about New Mexico's poor.
Allen Sanchez, executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops, says bishops were furious a House committee debated making the green chile cheeseburger the state's official hamburger. Instead, he said senators should be discussing of early childhood education expansion.
Bill Jordan, a New Mexico Voices for Children policy adviser, says lawmakers' hands are tied since Gov. Susana Martinez is refusing to raise taxes.
