Most Northeastern Illinois student workers to get jobs back

Northeastern Illinois University has changed its strategy to deal with the budget impasse to reduce its impact on student workers
Last week, the university announced 1,100 employees will take five unpaid days off during spring break due to the state budget impasse. And it said it will terminate 300 student aides.
The aides were being terminated to comply with State Universities Civil Service System rules. They require all non-essential, state-funded student jobs and temporary positions must be eliminated before a university furloughs permanent employees.
Northeastern officials say student employees will be terminated no later than March 18, but then can return to work March 27, after the furloughs are complete.
Civil service system executive director Jeff Brownfield says Northeastern's strategy fulfills the agency's requirements.
