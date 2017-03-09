The Latest: US says Park's removal won't change relations

A protester wearing a mask, attends during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Arrest Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, South Korean President Park Geun-hye makes a live televised address in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea's Constitutional Court rules to formally end impeached President Park's rule.
Pool Photo via AP, File)
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. Sensing history, hundreds of people gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. Sensing history, hundreds of people gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye wave national flags during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye shout slogans during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached South Korean President Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye wave national flags during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye stage a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The sign reads " South Koran President Park Geun-hye."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for impeachment of President Park Geun-hye near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017. People gathered Friday ahead of a court ruling on whether impeached Park will be removed from office over a corruption scandal or allowed to complete her term. The letters read "Impeachment, Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye watch a broadcast live of a Constitutional Court decision on a smart phone during a rally opposing her impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo provided by the South Korean Presidential House, impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, center, listens to a reporter's question during a meeting with a selected group of reporters at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea. In a historic ruling Friday, March 10, 2017, South Korea's Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened an already-serious national divide and led to calls for sweeping reforms.
South Korean Presidential House via AP, File)
Comments