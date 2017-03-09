House passes bill to restrict legal claims against companies

The House has approved a bill that would make it harder for individuals or groups to bring legal claims against companies in consumer disputes, employment discrimination cases and other areas.
Lawmakers approved the Republican-sponsored measure 220-201 Thursday night.
The legislation is the latest in a flurry of business-friendly moves by Congress and the Trump administration. Changes mandated in the bill could help reduce legal costs for businesses by putting up more hurdles to bringing class-action lawsuits in federal court.
Supporters say the bill is needed to curb abuses in class-action suits that often result in a huge payday for lawyers.
Consumer groups and civil rights advocates say the bill penalizes those who have been mistreated by corporations or government agencies.
