More Politics News

March 9, 2017 6:58 PM

House passes bill to restrict legal claims against companies

By MATTHEW DALY and MARCY GORDON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The House has approved a bill that would make it harder for individuals or groups to bring legal claims against companies in consumer disputes, employment discrimination cases and other areas.

Lawmakers approved the Republican-sponsored measure 220-201 Thursday night.

The legislation is the latest in a flurry of business-friendly moves by Congress and the Trump administration. Changes mandated in the bill could help reduce legal costs for businesses by putting up more hurdles to bringing class-action lawsuits in federal court.

Supporters say the bill is needed to curb abuses in class-action suits that often result in a huge payday for lawyers.

Consumer groups and civil rights advocates say the bill penalizes those who have been mistreated by corporations or government agencies.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos