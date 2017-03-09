More Politics News

March 9, 2017 5:15 PM

Arizona Senate panel rejects measure targeting immigrants

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
PHOENIX

Three Republicans in the Arizona Senate broke ranks and joined Democrats to reject a measure barring judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally.

Thursday's 14-16 vote came despite a 20-minute speech by Republican Sen. Steve Smith where he introduced the families of people killed by immigrants and pleaded with the opponents to change their vote. The measure also would have made those immigrants ineligible for parole.

A similar bill pushed by Smith also failed last year as some Republicans continue to avoid immigration issues that damaged the state's reputation following the 2010 passage of Senate Bill 1070.

Senate Bill 1279 could be brought back up for a second vote, but it's unlikely given the vote tally.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos