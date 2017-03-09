Ames woman pleads guilty to theft from mother-in-law

An Ames woman accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from her mother-in-law over the course of seven years has pleaded guilty to theft.
The Carroll Daily Times Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2621zC8 ) that 66-year-old Myrna Hockemeier pleaded guilty to the charge. In exchange, state prosecutors on Tuesday dropped a more serious charge of ongoing criminal conduct. Hockemeier faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced at a later date.
Her ex-husband tells the newspaper that Hockemeier obtained a debit card from his mother's bank back in 2007 and spent the Ogden woman's life savings of about $484,000 on gambling and clothes. He discovered the theft in 2014 and filed for divorce.
A public defender for Hockemeier did not immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking comment.
Comments