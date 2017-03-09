More Politics News

March 9, 2017 3:47 PM

Arkansas Senate expands stalled campus guns measure

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Arkansas Senate has broken a deadlock over a proposal to allow concealed handguns at colleges, expanding the measure to include some bars and state buildings such as the Capitol.

The Senate voted 21-8 Thursday to amend the proposal, which previously allowed anyone 25 and older with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus if they undergo up to 16 hours of active shooter training. The amended version removes the age restriction, lowers the training requirement to eight hours and expands the places where concealed handguns would be allowed.

The Senate is expected to vote on the amended version late Thursday afternoon.

The amended version has the support of the National Rifle Association and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The measure had stalled in a Senate committee.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos