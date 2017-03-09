Arkansas Senate expands stalled campus guns measure

The Arkansas Senate has broken a deadlock over a proposal to allow concealed handguns at colleges, expanding the measure to include some bars and state buildings such as the Capitol.
The Senate voted 21-8 Thursday to amend the proposal, which previously allowed anyone 25 and older with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus if they undergo up to 16 hours of active shooter training. The amended version removes the age restriction, lowers the training requirement to eight hours and expands the places where concealed handguns would be allowed.
The Senate is expected to vote on the amended version late Thursday afternoon.
The amended version has the support of the National Rifle Association and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The measure had stalled in a Senate committee.
