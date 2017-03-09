Alcohol policy takes center stage as Utah lawmakers wrap up

Utah is set to bolster its longstanding reputation as a place that's inhospitable for drinkers by passing the country's toughest DUI threshold, while also taking a step in the opposition direction by easing rules barring restaurant diners from seeing alcoholic drinks being made.
The legislature's focus on revamping the state's much-talked about liquor laws took center stage during this year's session, which is set to wrap up Thursday at midnight.
One bill allows restaurants to prepare alcoholic drinks in front of customers if restaurants instead set up child-free buffer zones around bars. The other proposal lowers Utah's limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to 0.05 percent, down from 0.08 percent.
Both measures still need to be signed by the Gov. Gary Herbert, but the Republican has said he's supportive of both bills.
