Alabama Senate passes Confederate monuments bill

A bill that would bar changes to Confederate and other long-standing monuments in Alabama passed Thursday in the state Senate, capping hours of debate in which black lawmakers argued that it was offensive to African-Americans to preserve such visible links to slavery.
The measure passed 24-7 and forbids changes to public markers that have stood for more than 20 years.
Sen. Gerald Allen, a Tuscaloosa Republican, sponsored the legislation and said it was intended to preserve history. He batted down the criticism of five black senators during more than two hours of contentious debate, telling them that the bill also leaves monuments important to African-Americans intact.
"This bill is here to help you," Allen told Sen. Hank Sanders, noting that it would also apply to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which was made famous when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walked over it during the Selma-to-Montgomery march in 1965. Sanders, a Selma Democrat, participated in the march.
"This bill in the name of protecting history is hurting history," Sanders said. "I am deeply grieved by this bill."
Other senators who spoke out against the legislation said local governments should be able to decide if they want to change their monuments.
The original bill would have stopped changes to markers more than 50-years-old. Lawmakers knocked it down to 20 years just before the bill passed.
The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which will now move to the state House of Representatives, comes amid regional debate about the appropriateness of monuments, street names and buildings with tangible links to slavery.
In 2015, officials in Birmingham voted to remove a Confederate statue in a local park but lawsuits left them unable to do so.
On Monday, New Orleans officials were given the go-ahead to begin the removal of three Confederate-era monuments that have long been a source of controversy for the city. A federal judge approved the removal of a fourth monument Thursday.
Tennessee and North Carolina have also passed laws blocking the renaming or removal of Confederate memorials, while Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed such a bill last year.
