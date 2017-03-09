Governor criticizes 38 Studios probe, eyes attorney general

Gov. Gina Raimondo has called the state police investigation into former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's failed videogame company, 38 Studios, sloppy and criticized it for not having a record of a police interview with Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.
The Democratic governor told WJAR-TV in an interview on Wednesday it's important for grand jury files to be released, and she raised the possibility Kilmartin might have given testimony before one of the grand juries that investigated it.
"There may be interviews of, for example, the attorney general, before the grand jury," she told the news station. "And that's why I feel so strongly that the judge ought to release everything from the grand jury because people deserve to know."
She later told The Associated Press she wouldn't know and doesn't know if he testified.
Kilmartin, a fellow Democrat, would not address 38 Studios during an unrelated news conference Thursday. When asked if he testified before the grand jury, his spokeswoman said such proceedings are confidential.
Raimondo has petitioned the court to release still-secret documents that resulted from the criminal investigation, which went on for years and involved two grand juries. Kilmartin has said in court papers he opposes the release but has not detailed his objections in court filings. Grand jury testimony is generally kept secret.
Kilmartin was in the General Assembly when it passed legislation in 2010 paving the way for the state's failed $75 million deal with 38 Studios, which moved to the state from Massachusetts. He faced criticism during the investigation for his decision not to recuse himself.
Former state police Col. Steven O'Donnell, who oversaw the investigation, told The Providence Journal he spoke with Kilmartin around the time 38 Studios filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and did not take a formal statement. He said he was confident Kilmartin was "not involved in anything nefarious" and defended the work of the detectives and prosecutors who worked on the case.
