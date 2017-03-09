More Politics News

March 9, 2017 2:24 PM

Assembly Speaker Vos opposes assisted suicide bill

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos opposes a bill that would allow terminally ill people to have a doctor help them end their life.

Vos said Thursday he worries people will want to end their lives prematurely when they "get in a really bad spot." Vos says he can't see himself "allowing people to kill themselves." He says the bill would take away hope.

He was asked to react to a Democratic-sponsored bill legalizing assisted suicide for the terminally ill. A similar proposal did not pass last session either in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Introduction of the bill came a day after the Assembly passed a measure allowing the terminally ill to have access to experimental drugs that have not yet been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration.

