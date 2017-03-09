Florida Senate says yes to more help for college students

College students in Florida could soon get extra help under an ambitious proposal passed by the Florida Senate.
The Florida Senate voted 35-1 Thursday for an overhaul of the state's higher education system that is a top priority for Senate President Joe Negron. It boosts financial aid and calls for new programs to help universities attract and keep faculty members.
The bill (SB 2) would require the state to cover 100 percent of tuition costs for top performing high school students who attend a state university or college.
Florida used to pay 100 percent of tuition for those eligible for the top Bright Futures scholarship, but it was scaled back during the Great Recession.
It's not clear, however, if the Florida House will pass the bill. House leaders have started questioning university spending.
