Milwaukee Public Schools braces for $50M budget gap

Milwaukee Public Schools could be facing a $50 million gap between revenues and expenses in its next budget.
Superintendent Darienne Driver cited proposed cuts in federal funding and legacy costs for retiree health care benefits, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2na9hXg ) reported. She said it will force some "difficult decisions," but she doesn't anticipate layoffs.
Driver said the district is evaluating programs to ensure it is funding only those that are working.
The district has moved to shut down some small, underperforming high schools and reconfigure other schools in preparing for the upcoming budget. Driver said some employees may need to shift positions as the district implements new programs and graduation requirements at its high schools.
Driver said the district also will continue to pursue philanthropic dollars, which have doubled to $36 million this year, to offset costs.
Driver's administration is in the process of developing the budget for the 2017-18 academic year. The current budget is about $1.2 billion, with about $767 million spent on salaries and benefits.
Comments