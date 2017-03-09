More Politics News

March 9, 2017 1:03 PM

Army investigates training plane crash near Abbeville

The Associated Press
ABBEVILLE, Ala.

Army safety personnel from Fort Rucker are investigating why a training plane crashed in Henry County.

The Grob G120TP airplane crashed Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area near the Abbeville Municipal Airport.

The Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2lIeusa) reports an instructor and an Army flight student were on board. Both were taken to a Dothan hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chris Stellwag, a spokesman for Army contractor CAE, says the plane had an "engine issue" which caused a "hard landing." The company owns the planes and trains Army and Air Force pilots at Dothan Regional Airport.

