More Politics News

March 9, 2017 12:59 PM

Wisconsin lawmakers propose card skimmer crackdown

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Two Republican legislators have introduced a bill that would criminalize using credit card skimmers to steal people's identities.

A credit card skimmer is an electronic device that can be attached to a card reader on a gas pump or ATM to secretly collect credit card information.

Sen. Robert Cowles and Rep. Rob Summerfield introduced a bill Thursday that would make possessing a skimmer with intent to commit identity theft punishable by up to 42 months years in prison. Possessing a skimmer with intent to give it to someone for identity theft and attempting to use a skimmer for identity theft would both be punishable by up to six years in prison.

Gaining something of value through a skimmer would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos