Former Owasso officer acquitted in excessive-force trial

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally Pause

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House healthcare bill

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines