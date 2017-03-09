More Politics News

March 9, 2017 12:57 PM

Former Owasso officer acquitted in excessive-force trial

The Associated Press
NOWATA, Okla.

Jurors have acquitted a twice-fired Owasso police lieutenant who faced charges for allegedly using excessive force after a high-speed chase in 2015.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2mFryxL ) reports Michael Denton was found not guilty on Wednesday of assault and battery with a deadly weapon or reckless conduct with a firearm.

Prosecutors say Denton endangered fellow officers while wielding a firearm on June 14, 2015, when he struck Cody Matthews with a shotgun multiple times after a pursuit.

Defense attorney Patrick Hunt says Denton is well-trained and struck Matthews to keep him from retrieving a knife.

Denton was fired in March 2016, following an internal investigation into his actions in Matthews' arrest.

Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless says in a statement that the department stands by its decision to fire Denton.

