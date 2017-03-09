Colorado legislative leaders: We must sell roads bill twice

Colorado's legislative leaders have reached a bipartisan compromise that would ask voters for a sales tax hike and a bond issue to pay for billions of dollars in transportation infrastructure.
But they acknowledged Thursday it's going to be a hard sell — and not just at the ballot box in November.
Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran and Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham say they've been negotiating since before last year's election on the funding bill they introduced this week.
Already, GOP Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert says he'll vote "No" on any tax hike.
And in the House, Republican Minority Leader Patrick Neville says the same. He's objecting that his fellow Republicans were left out of discussions on the bill.
