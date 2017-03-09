Acrobat, Santa, Musician: Fun facts about Utah lawmakers

Utah's legislature is an interesting cast of characters that includes a former high flying circus performer and a Santa Claus impersonator.
Lawmakers have spent most of their time debating serious societal issues during a session that ends Thursday, but some of them also took time to tell The Associated Press about some fun facts about their lives outside the Capitol.
Rep. Paul Ray devoted the majority of his teenage years to performing on the high-wire and trapeze in the local circus.
Rep. Lee Perry plays Santa Claus at the Wal-Mart in Perry every year.
And Rep. Jeremy Peterson of Ogden played in a college band called the "The Attack Bobs."
Comments