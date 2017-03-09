Killings of 2 transgender women spread fear, raise concerns

The separate slayings of two transgender women in New Orleans within 48 hours are bringing renewed attention to the relationship between the city's LGBT community and the police department.
NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2mKGPxM ) that advocates say mistreatment by police has discouraged many transgender people from seeking law enforcement's help — making them easier targets of violence.
Now, as police investigate the February killings of Chyna Gibson and Ciara McElveen, advocates of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are hoping to spark a dialogue with police.
The effort includes a town hall meeting planned for Friday.
Police have said they have not found evidence suggesting the killings of 31-year-old Gibson and 25-year-old McElveen were connected, or that the women were targeted because of their gender identity.
