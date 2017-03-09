Voters to decide on Santa Fe soda tax proposal

Santa Fe will hold a special election to allow voters to decide whether the city should impose a tax on sugary drinks to fund early childhood education programs.
The City Council and Mayor Javier Gonzalez, who introduced the tax proposal, decided Wednesday in an 8-1 vote to put the measure on the May 2 ballot. Councilman Ron Trujillo cast the sole vote against the proposal.
The decision comes after Trujillo and Councilman Joseph Maestas introduced a measure last month that would have delayed a vote on the tax measure until the regularly scheduled March 2018 election.
Parents and educators were among those who spoke in favor of the proposed 2-cents-an-ounce tax on soda and other sweetened beverages during Wednesday's meeting. But local employees of a Coca-Cola bottling plant urged the council to delay the vote and find another funding source for pre-kindergarten education.
"We work on very small margins and will be forced to pass on 100 percent of this tax," said Barry Kiess, CEO of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Santa Fe.
Eduardo Schell, vice president of the New Mexico Beverage Association, shared similar concerns and talked about the difficulties in imposing the proposed tax he says "will only hurt your few treasured local distributors" and business owners.
"As a representative of the statewide beverage industry, I am here to tell you that this will not be a simple tax to implement," said Schell, who is a sales center manager at Swire Coca-Cola in Albuquerque. "There are many more than just 10 distributors in town. Restaurants and retailers get their beverages from sources all over the country. How are you going to track down and monitor all these distributors?"
Gonzalez said his proposal, intended to make 1,000 pre-K slots available for free or at affordable rates based on income, is "on the right side of history."
Beth Beloff, with the Sustainable Santa Fe Commission, said 85 percent of a child's brain is developed by age 5. Rejecting the proposal or putting off an election until the March 2018 election would hurt children who would be eligible for childhood programs sooner, she said.
"We can't afford to wait another year to support today's children," Beloff said.
