More Politics News

March 9, 2017 9:57 AM

Eugene council bans dogs from downtown

The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore.

People who don't live or work in Eugene's downtown core won't be able to hang out there with a dog.

The Eugene City Council approved a trial ban Wednesday night in an effort to improve downtown safety. The ban that takes effect in April will expire in November unless the council votes to extend it.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/hhlIZ4 ) that downtown residents and employees have testified about fearing for their safety after encounters with aggressive dogs.

Much of the council's discussion centered on whether the true aim of ordinance was to displace homeless people who are often accompanied by dogs. Supporters of the ban said that wasn't the case.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos