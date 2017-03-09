LePage: DC visits about health care, not angling for a job

Maine Gov. Paul LePage says his recent visits to Washington are about the nationwide debate over health care laws, and not about his own angling for a job.
LePage, a Republican, made the comments during a radio appearance on WGAN-AM on Thursday morning. Speculation grew about whether LePage is looking for a post in President Donald Trump's administration after LePage lingered in D.C. after governors met with Trump.
LePage says he's headed back to D.C. again, but his focus remains on an adequate replacement of the Affordable Care Act. LePage has criticized Republicans' new federal health care proposal, saying a free-market replacement is needed.
LePage said on radio that Maine needs a health care plan that's affordable for states with high populations of elderly people. Maine is the nation's oldest state.
