March 9, 2017 9:23 AM

Live grenade was on display at Orange County business

The Associated Press
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.

An Orange County bomb squad carefully disposed of a live grenade that was being used as a decoration at a San Clemente business.

Sheriff's Lt. Kevin La Pyrne says deputies responded after someone reported the explosive Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies determined it was a military grenade — and it was live.

A bomb squad was called and rendered it safe, though it was unclear if it was detonated.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2mK79YP ) it wasn't immediately known what kind of business had the grenade or who reported it.

No injuries were reported.

