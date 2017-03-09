Ex-deputy gets 40 years for sex crimes against children

A former Jackson County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars after he was convicted of sex crimes against children.
News outlets report 48-year-old Jason McGrath was found guilty Wednesday on four counts of sexual battery and one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes, all while in a position of trust or authority over the victims.
A 9-year-old girl testified that McGrath forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was 3 years old.
Another victim said McGrath raped her in 2014, when she was 13.
McGrath worked at the Sheriff's Department from 2002 to 2013.
After his release, McGrath will serve 10 years on probation and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
