Correctional officer suspended after roadside shooting

West Virginia officials say a correctional officer has been suspended without pay after Maryland State Police say he shot another man during a road rage incident.
Media outlets reported Wednesday that the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says the correctional officer has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Police say no one has been charged at this time.
Police say two men driving on U.S. Route 340 near Jefferson on Tuesday got into an argument, pulled over and got out. As they argued, police say a 26-year-old Martinsburg, West Virginia, man, shot the other man, a 52-year-old from Sharpsburg, in the thigh and foot. Police say the wounded man was flown to a Baltimore hospital, but his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
