Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by St. Paul officer justified

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has determined a fatal shooting by a St. Paul police officer was justified.
A memo from the attorney's office says there is significant physical, DNA and ballistics evidence that shows Eugene Smith III pointed and fired a shotgun at Joshua Raichert after the officer entered a bedroom at a St. Paul home May 26.
The memo states Raichert's use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable" under the circumstances.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2lHbXOR ) reports a woman with Smith when he was killed told the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he was a methamphetamine dealer, and toxicology testing showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
Comments