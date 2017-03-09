More Politics News

March 9, 2017 8:04 AM

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by St. Paul officer justified

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has determined a fatal shooting by a St. Paul police officer was justified.

A memo from the attorney's office says there is significant physical, DNA and ballistics evidence that shows Eugene Smith III pointed and fired a shotgun at Joshua Raichert after the officer entered a bedroom at a St. Paul home May 26.

The memo states Raichert's use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable" under the circumstances.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2lHbXOR ) reports a woman with Smith when he was killed told the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he was a methamphetamine dealer, and toxicology testing showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos