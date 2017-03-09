North Dakota lawmakers get bad news in revenue forecast

North Dakota legislators who already are dealing with a massive budget shortfall have learned they have even less money to spend due to the slumping oil and agriculture economies.
Newly updated forecasts of the state's tax collections show North Dakota's treasury expects to collect $46.3 million less than previously expected before its current two-year budget period ends on June 30.
The state treasury also is expected to collect $103.2 million less than previously expected for the next two-year budget, from this July through June 2019.
Lawmakers have been holding off on major appropriations bills until they knew how much money they would have available to spend.
Gov. Doug Burgum says the Legislature's work ahead will be one of the biggest challenges ever faced by state lawmakers.
