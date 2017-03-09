More Politics News

March 9, 2017

1st woman brigadier general in Illinois guard is retiring

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The first woman to be promoted to brigadier general in the Illinois National Guard is retiring.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau (tayt-na-DOH') made history in 2015 when she became the guard's first woman promoted to brigadier general.

The Delavan native is retiring after 32 years in the military.

Tate-Nadeau joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She says the school's dean of women encouraged her.

She served in a variety of military positions around the world.

She was feted at a Camp Lincoln ceremony last week. She says her most difficult task came early in the Iraq War when she served as National Guard public affairs officer. She says it was a "privilege to serve" the families and military members who served.

