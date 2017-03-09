Committee to vote on prison construction

After weeks of negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on a prison construction plan.
Committee members are scheduled to consider a revamped bill on Thursday morning.
The new plan would authorize a $775 million bond issue to build up to three new prisons and renovate existing facilities. It would also allow cities and counties to create prison authorities to lease land and buildings to the state.
Gov. Robert Bentley had initially proposed an $800 million bond issue to build four large regional prisons and close all but two existing facilities.
The committee has twice delayed a vote as lawmakers negotiated over the project.
Comments