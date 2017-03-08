New Mexico governor approves broadband expansion bills

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has signed two bills designed to extend high-speed internet access to the farthest reaches of the state.
One bill signed into law Wednesday by the governor creates a "dig once" policy that ensures broadband conduit can be inserted underground any time trenches are dug to access utility lines.
The second law seeks to spur investment in broadband infrastructure by combining demand for internet access among public schools and other educational institutions, while recovering a large portion of costs from a federal program established in 1996 to help connect public libraries and schools to the internet.
Other provisions would help connect Native American tribes to high-speed internet in return for rights-of-way. Martinez says the legislation will help spur business competition and growth in New Mexico.
Comments