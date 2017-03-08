More Cooper Cabinet secretaries getting asked to appear

There's been no ruling by a judicial panel whether a new North Carolina law subjecting Roy Cooper's Cabinet to state Senate confirmation is constitutional. So senators are moving ahead with calling more of Cooper's department heads to testify.
A Senate committee agreed Wednesday to issue a subpoena for Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon to appear before the panel next week. Another committee slated to meet Thursday will consider possible subpoenas for Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton and for Michael Regan, leading the Department of Environmental Quality.
A three-judge panel heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for Cooper and legislative leaders about whether the confirmation law approved in December should be allowed to stand or thrown out.
Early in the week, the Senate voted to approve Cooper's military and veterans' affairs chief.
Comments