Committee strips pay raise from budget

A committee has approved a lean general fund budget that gives level funding to most Alabama state agencies and strips a proposed pay raise for state employees that lawmakers said the state could not afford.
The approval Wednesday by the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee puts the budget in line for a floor vote next week in the full House.
Gov. Robert Bentley had proposed a 4 percent pay raise for state employees.
Committee Chairman Steve Clouse says the budget instead steers available money to employee health insurance. The Ozark Republican says lawmakers are trying to save money in anticipation of next year when the state will no longer have $105 million in oil spill settlement funds to use in the budget.
