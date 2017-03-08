Cumberland to end mutual aid for ambulance calls

Cumberland officials have voted to end standing agreements for mutual aid between the city and Allegany County for emergency ambulance calls.
The Cumberland Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2lZvntz ) that the mayor and city council voted Tuesday to terminate the agreement due to concerns about city ambulances responding to distant calls.
City Administrator Jeff Rhodes told the newspaper that officials were worried about the size of the territory ambulances are currently expected to cover but that they are "interested in reaching a new agreement" to provide mutual aid to surrounding service areas.
Rhodes said officials are interested in "continuing the relationships we have," but that the current agreement put a burden on city taxpayers to support ambulances "running far away from the city."
