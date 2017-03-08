Protester pleads guilty to discussing inaugural ball plot

A 34-year-old Washington man has admitted discussing a plot to disrupt an inaugural ball with an acid attack.
Media outlets report that Scott Charney pleaded guilty Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court to conspiracy to commit assault. If he performs 48 hours of community service, the criminal record will be expunged. Attorney Shan Wu says Charney didn't have any acid and "had not intended to injure anyone in any way."
Charney was arrested hours ahead of the Jan. 19 DeploraBall. Police said they successfully foiled a plan to spread acid through the National Press Club's ventilation system. Conservative activist James O'Keefe had secretly recorded Charney and two others discussing the plot.
Protest leaders said the group knew it had been infiltrated and the conversation was a ruse.
