New York female lawmakers show up on Day Without a Woman

On a day women across the country are removing themselves from their workplaces, New York's female legislators are doubling down to magnify their voices.
New York State Legislative Women's Caucus celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday by hosting an opportunity for young women to learn about state government at the Capitol.
No walkouts were planned. The state's female lawmakers say they can do more for women by casting votes and countering the legislature's predominantly male perspective.
Assemblywoman Nily Rozic says she will not make any purchases Wednesday and is wearing red in solidarity.
Rozic's staff is all-female, and she says she respects the decisions of many who chose not to attend work.
New York's Legislature is 27 percent women. The national average is about 25 percent.
