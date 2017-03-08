More Politics News

March 8, 2017 2:22 PM

Michigan bill OK'd to keep bids secret until winner unveiled

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

A Michigan bill that would keep bids from public view until the state government announces a contract winner is headed to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.

Supporters say the Senate legislation approved unanimously by the House Wednesday would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors before the state enters negotiations. Companies' trade secrets and other financial and propriety information would be fully exempt from disclosure under the bill.

Critics such as the Michigan Press Association oppose adding more exemptions to the open-records law and say there already are protections in place for firms seeking government work.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos